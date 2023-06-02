On Friday, Nolan Arenado (.353 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Roansy Contreras. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI against the Royals.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado is hitting .263 with seven doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 16 walks.

Arenado has picked up a hit in 68.5% of his 54 games this season, with more than one hit in 27.8% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 16.7% of his games in 2023 (nine of 54), and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

Arenado has an RBI in 20 of 54 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 38.9% of his games this season (21 of 54), he has scored, and in four of those games (7.4%) he has scored more than once.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 17 .247 AVG .217 .301 OBP .267 .325 SLG .348 4 XBH 4 1 HR 2 9 RBI 10 17/6 K/BB 16/5 1 SB 0 Home Away 28 GP 26 21 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (61.5%) 9 (32.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (23.1%) 12 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (34.6%) 4 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (19.2%) 11 (39.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (34.6%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings