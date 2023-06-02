Nolan Arenado Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Pirates - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Nolan Arenado (.353 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Roansy Contreras. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI against the Royals.
Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Nolan Arenado At The Plate
- Arenado is hitting .263 with seven doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 16 walks.
- Arenado has picked up a hit in 68.5% of his 54 games this season, with more than one hit in 27.8% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in 16.7% of his games in 2023 (nine of 54), and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Arenado has an RBI in 20 of 54 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 38.9% of his games this season (21 of 54), he has scored, and in four of those games (7.4%) he has scored more than once.
Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|17
|.247
|AVG
|.217
|.301
|OBP
|.267
|.325
|SLG
|.348
|4
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|10
|17/6
|K/BB
|16/5
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|26
|21 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (61.5%)
|9 (32.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (23.1%)
|12 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (34.6%)
|4 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (19.2%)
|11 (39.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (34.6%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates' 4.01 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (52 total, 0.9 per game).
- Contreras (3-4) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 4.33 ERA in 52 2/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.
- His last time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when the righty tossed two scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while giving up only one hit.
- The 23-year-old has put together a 4.33 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .254 to his opponents.
