Nolan Gorman -- with an on-base percentage of .279 in his past 10 games, 81 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Roansy Contreras on the hill, on June 2 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Royals.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras

Roansy Contreras TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

Gorman has 47 hits, which is tops among St. Louis hitters this season, while batting .272 with 23 extra-base hits.

Among qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 56th, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is sixth in the league in slugging.

Gorman has picked up a hit in 68.6% of his 51 games this year, with at least two hits in 17.6% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 21.6% of his games in 2023 (11 of 51), and 6.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 21 games this season (41.2%), Gorman has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (19.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored a run in 18 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 16 .321 AVG .193 .413 OBP .281 .604 SLG .439 7 XBH 6 4 HR 4 15 RBI 9 17/8 K/BB 16/7 2 SB 1 Home Away 25 GP 26 17 (68.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (69.2%) 8 (32.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (3.8%) 9 (36.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (34.6%) 6 (24.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (19.2%) 11 (44.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (38.5%)

