The New York Liberty (3-1) will try to extend a three-game winning run when visiting the Chicago Sky (3-2) on Friday, June 2, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. This matchup is at 6:00 PM ET on ION.

Sky vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ION

ION Arena: Wintrust Arena

Key Stats for Sky vs. Liberty

Chicago's 76.0 points per game are only 2.0 more points than the 74.0 New York gives up.

Chicago is shooting 40.8% from the field, 2.1% higher than the 38.7% New York's opponents have shot this season.

This season, the Sky have a 3-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 38.7% from the field.

Chicago shoots 33.3% from beyond the arc this season. That's 3.5 percentage points higher than New York has allowed its opponents to shoot from deep (29.8%).

The Sky have a 3-1 record when the team hits more than 29.8% of their three-point attempts.

New York and Chicago rebound at around the same rate, with New York averaging 2.0 fewer rebounds per game.

Sky Injuries