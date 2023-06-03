Player prop bet options for Paul Goldschmidt, Bryan Reynolds and others are available when the St. Louis Cardinals visit the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Game Info

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Jordan Montgomery Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Montgomery Stats

The Cardinals' Jordan Montgomery (2-6) will make his 12th start of the season.

In 11 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.

In 11 starts this season, Montgomery has lasted five or more innings nine times, with an average of 5.5 innings per appearance.

The 30-year-old ranks 49th in ERA (4.48), 61st in WHIP (1.442), and 42nd in K/9 (8.2) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Montgomery Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Guardians May. 28 5.0 7 2 2 3 1 at Reds May. 22 4.0 7 4 4 4 3 vs. Brewers May. 16 5.1 8 3 3 7 1 at Cubs May. 10 5.0 7 6 6 3 3 vs. Tigers May. 5 6.0 6 2 2 6 1

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has 18 doubles, 10 home runs, 35 walks and 26 RBI (64 total hits). He's also stolen seven bases.

He has a .298/.401/.521 slash line on the year.

Goldschmidt will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Jun. 2 3-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Royals May. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals May. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians May. 28 2-for-4 1 1 1 6 0 at Guardians May. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Nolan Gorman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Gorman Stats

Nolan Gorman has 10 doubles, 13 home runs, 24 walks and 42 RBI (49 total hits). He has stolen four bases.

He's slashed .275/.361/.551 so far this year.

Gorman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Jun. 2 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Royals May. 30 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Royals May. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians May. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Guardians May. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 57 hits with 16 doubles, three triples, seven home runs, 16 walks and 36 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He's slashing .277/.330/.485 on the season.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Jun. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants May. 31 1-for-5 1 0 3 1 0 at Giants May. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners May. 28 2-for-5 1 0 1 4 1 at Mariners May. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has recorded 49 hits with seven doubles, eight home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 21 runs with seven stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .278/.375/.455 on the season.

McCutchen enters this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .368 with a double, four walks and an RBI.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Jun. 2 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 at Giants May. 31 3-for-4 2 0 1 4 1 at Giants May. 30 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Giants May. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners May. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

