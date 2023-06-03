The Pittsburgh Pirates (29-27) carry a three-game win streak into a contest versus the St. Louis Cardinals (25-33), at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Jordan Montgomery (2-6) to the mound, while Luis Ortiz (1-2) will answer the bell for the Pirates.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Montgomery - STL (2-6, 4.48 ERA) vs Ortiz - PIT (1-2, 4.35 ERA)

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Montgomery

The Cardinals' Montgomery (2-6) will make his 12th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up two earned runs in five innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Cleveland Guardians.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.48, a 3.24 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.442 in 11 games this season.

He has earned a quality start five times in 11 starts this season.

Montgomery has started 11 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings nine times. He averages 5.5 innings per appearance.

Jordan Montgomery vs. Pirates

The Pirates have scored 248 runs this season, which ranks 21st in MLB. They have 458 hits, 22nd in baseball, with 55 home runs (24th in the league).

The Pirates have gone 6-for-25 with three doubles and two RBI in 6 1/3 innings this season against the left-hander.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Ortiz

The Pirates are sending Ortiz (1-2) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.35 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.

The 24-year-old has amassed a 4.35 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings over four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .286 to opposing batters.

Ortiz enters this matchup with one quality start under his belt this season.

Ortiz will try to build upon a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.1 innings per outing).

