Willson Contreras Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Pirates - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Willson Contreras -- with an on-base percentage of .150 in his past 10 games, 147 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Luis Ortiz on the mound, on June 3 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Pirates.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is hitting .209 with 12 doubles, five home runs and 24 walks.
- Contreras has gotten a hit in 28 of 54 games this season (51.9%), including 13 multi-hit games (24.1%).
- In three games this year, he has hit a home run (5.6%, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish).
- Contreras has had an RBI in 16 games this year (29.6%), including four multi-RBI outings (7.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 17 games this year (31.5%), including four multi-run games (7.4%).
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.313
|AVG
|.197
|.378
|OBP
|.296
|.522
|SLG
|.230
|10
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|0
|11
|RBI
|6
|15/7
|K/BB
|16/8
|2
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|27
|18 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (37.0%)
|9 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (14.8%)
|10 (37.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (25.9%)
|2 (7.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (3.7%)
|10 (37.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (22.2%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.03).
- The Pirates allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (54 total, one per game).
- Ortiz (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 4.35 ERA in 20 2/3 innings pitched, with 14 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, the righty tossed five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed a 4.35 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .286 to opposing hitters.
