Juan Yepez is available when the St. Louis Cardinals take on Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park Sunday at 11:35 AM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since June 4, when he went 0-for-3 against the Royals.

Juan Yepez Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 11:35 AM ET

11:35 AM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Rich Hill

TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Juan Yepez At The Plate

Yepez has a double, two home runs and two walks while hitting .225.

In eight of 17 games this season, Yepez has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has hit a long ball in two of 17 games played this year, and in 4.7% of his plate appearances.

Yepez has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in five games this season (29.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Juan Yepez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 3 .222 AVG .400 .222 OBP .455 .222 SLG .700 0 XBH 1 0 HR 1 0 RBI 1 1/0 K/BB 0/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 9 GP 8 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings