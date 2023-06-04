Who are the probable pitchers lined up to take the mound on Sunday? Below, we list every starting pitching matchup for the day, which includes Tyler Wells toeing the rubber for the Orioles, and Anthony DeSclafani getting the call for the Giants.

Read on to find the probable starters for every contest on the docket for June 4.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Cardinals at Pirates Probable Pitchers

The St. Louis Cardinals will send Miles Mikolas (4-1) to the bump as they play the Pirates, who will counter with Rich Hill (4-5) when the teams play Sunday.

STL: Mikolas PIT: Hill 12 (69.2 IP) Games/IP 11 (58.2 IP) 3.75 ERA 4.91 7.5 K/9 8.4

Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Pirates

STL Odds to Win: -150

-150 PIT Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 9 runs

Phillies at Nationals Probable Pitchers

The Philadelphia Phillies will send Ranger Suarez (0-2) to the bump as they face the Nationals, who will give the start to Trevor Williams (2-3) for the matchup between the teams on Sunday.

PHI: Suarez WSH: Williams 4 (17.2 IP) Games/IP 11 (55 IP) 7.13 ERA 3.93 8.7 K/9 6.5

Vegas Odds for Phillies at Nationals

PHI Odds to Win: -160

-160 WSH Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 9 runs

Rays at Red Sox Probable Pitchers

The Tampa Bay Rays will send Taj Bradley (3-2) to the mound as they face the Red Sox, who will counter with Tanner Houck (3-4) for the game between the teams Sunday.

TB: Bradley BOS: Houck 6 (30 IP) Games/IP 10 (52.2 IP) 3.60 ERA 5.30 12.6 K/9 8.5

Vegas Odds for Rays at Red Sox

TB Odds to Win: -120

-120 BOS Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 9 runs

Brewers at Reds Probable Pitchers

The Milwaukee Brewers will send Adrian Houser (1-1) to the bump as they take on the Reds, who will hand the ball to Ben Lively (3-2) for the matchup between the teams Sunday.

MIL: Houser CIN: Lively 5 (24.1 IP) Games/IP 5 (22.2 IP) 4.07 ERA 1.99 6.3 K/9 9.5

Vegas Odds for Brewers at Reds

CIN Odds to Win: -115

-115 MIL Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 10 runs

Blue Jays at Mets Probable Pitchers

The Toronto Blue Jays will send Yusei Kikuchi (6-2) to the mound as they take on the Mets, who will look to Kodai Senga (5-3) when the clubs play on Sunday.

TOR: Kikuchi NYM: Senga 11 (56.1 IP) Games/IP 10 (55 IP) 4.47 ERA 3.44 8.3 K/9 11.5

Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Mets

NYM Odds to Win: -130

-130 TOR Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 8.5 runs

Athletics at Marlins Probable Pitchers

The Oakland Athletics will send Paul Blackburn (0-0) to the mound as they face the Marlins, who will look to Sandy Alcantara (2-5) for the game between the teams on Sunday.

OAK: Blackburn MIA: Alcantara 1 (4 IP) Games/IP 11 (69.1 IP) 2.25 ERA 5.06 13.5 K/9 7.8

Vegas Odds for Athletics at Marlins

MIA Odds to Win: -225

-225 OAK Odds to Win: +180

+180 Total: 7.5 runs

Guardians at Twins Probable Pitchers

The Cleveland Guardians will send Triston McKenzie (0-0) to the mound as they face the Twins, who will counter with Joe Ryan (7-2) for the game between the clubs Sunday.

CLE: McKenzie MIN: Ryan 0 (0 IP) Games/IP 11 (65 IP) - ERA 2.77 - K/9 10.5

Vegas Odds for Guardians at Twins

MIN Odds to Win: -165

-165 CLE Odds to Win: +140

+140 Total: 7.5 runs

Rockies at Royals Probable Pitchers

The Colorado Rockies will send Kyle Freeland (4-6) to the bump as they take on the Royals, who will give the start to Brady Singer (3-4) when the clubs face off on Sunday.

COL: Freeland KC: Singer 12 (64 IP) Games/IP 11 (54.1 IP) 4.22 ERA 7.12 6.0 K/9 8.1

Vegas Odds for Rockies at Royals

KC Odds to Win: -140

-140 COL Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 9 runs

Tigers at White Sox Probable Pitchers

The Detroit Tigers will send Matthew Boyd (3-4) to the hill as they play the White Sox, who will counter with Michael Kopech (3-5) for the matchup between the teams Sunday.

DET: Boyd CHW: Kopech 10 (48.1 IP) Games/IP 11 (61.2 IP) 5.96 ERA 4.52 8.2 K/9 10.2

Vegas Odds for Tigers at White Sox

CHW Odds to Win: -175

-175 DET Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 9 runs

Angels at Astros Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Angels will send Griffin Canning (4-2) to the hill as they take on the Astros, who will hand the ball to J.P. France (1-1) when the teams face off Sunday.

LAA: Canning HOU: France 8 (42.1 IP) Games/IP 5 (27 IP) 4.89 ERA 4.00 8.3 K/9 8.7

Vegas Odds for Angels at Astros

HOU Odds to Win: -155

-155 LAA Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 9 runs

Mariners at Rangers Probable Pitchers

The Seattle Mariners will send Bryce Miller (3-2) to the mound as they play the Rangers, who will counter with Nathan Eovaldi (7-2) when the clubs meet Sunday.

SEA: Miller TEX: Eovaldi 6 (36 IP) Games/IP 11 (74.1 IP) 3.00 ERA 2.42 7.7 K/9 8.5

Vegas Odds for Mariners at Rangers

TEX Odds to Win: -150

-150 SEA Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 7.5 runs

Orioles at Giants Probable Pitchers

The Baltimore Orioles will send Wells (3-2) to the bump as they play the Giants, who will counter with DeSclafani (4-4) when the clubs play on Sunday.

BAL: Wells SF: DeSclafani 11 (63 IP) Games/IP 11 (67.1 IP) 3.29 ERA 3.48 8.7 K/9 6.5

Vegas Odds for Orioles at Giants

SF Odds to Win: -125

-125 BAL Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 8 runs

Braves at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

The Atlanta Braves will send Mike Soroka (0-1) to the hill as they face the Diamondbacks, who will counter with Zac Gallen (7-2) when the teams meet Sunday.

ATL: Soroka ARI: Gallen 1 (6 IP) Games/IP 12 (72.2 IP) 6.00 ERA 2.72 4.5 K/9 10.2

Vegas Odds for Braves at Diamondbacks

ARI Odds to Win: -135

-135 ATL Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 8.5 runs

Cubs at Padres Probable Pitchers

The Chicago Cubs will send Marcus Stroman (5-4) to the bump as they play the Padres, who will look to Ryan Weathers (1-3) when the clubs meet Sunday.

CHC: Stroman SD: Weathers 12 (73 IP) Games/IP 8 (33.2 IP) 2.59 ERA 4.28 7.6 K/9 5.9

Vegas Odds for Cubs at Padres

SD Odds to Win: -110

-110 CHC Odds to Win: -110

-110 Total: 8.5 runs

Yankees at Dodgers Probable Pitchers

The New York Yankees will send Domingo German (3-3) to the hill as they take on the Dodgers, who will look to Bobby Miller (2-0) when the teams play Sunday.

NYY: Germán LAD: Miller 10 (54.1 IP) Games/IP 2 (11 IP) 3.98 ERA 1.64 8.8 K/9 7.4

Vegas Odds for Yankees at Dodgers

LAD Odds to Win: -155

-155 NYY Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 9 runs

