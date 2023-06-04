You can find player prop bet odds for Nikola Jokic, Bam Adebayo and others on the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat before their matchup at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday at Ball Arena.

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info

  • Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ABC
  • Location: Denver, Colorado
  • Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
27.5 (-110) 12.5 (-128) 10.5 (-143) 1.5 (+170)
  • The 27.5-point total set for Jokic on Sunday is 3.0 more points than his season scoring average.
  • Jokic has averaged 11.8 rebounds per game, 0.7 fewer than his prop bet for Sunday's game (12.5).
  • Jokic has averaged 9.8 assists per game this year, 0.7 less than his prop bet on Sunday (10.5).
  • Jokic has connected on 0.8 three-pointers per game, 0.7 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game (1.5).

Jamal Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
26.5 (-105) 5.5 (+110) 5.5 (-161) 3.5 (+110)
  • Jamal Murray is putting up 20 points per game this season, 6.5 less than his over/under on Sunday.
  • He pulls down 3.9 rebounds per game, 1.6 less than his prop bet on Sunday.
  • Murray averages 6.2 assists, 0.7 more than Sunday's prop bet (5.5).
  • He makes 2.6 three-pointers per game, 0.9 less than his over/under on Sunday (3.5).

Aaron Gordon Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
13.5 (-115) 5.5 (-139) 2.5 (+110) 0.5 (-118)
  • The 13.5-point over/under for Aaron Gordon on Sunday is 2.8 lower than his season scoring average.
  • Gordon averages 1.1 more rebounds than his over/under on Sunday (which is 5.5).
  • Gordon's assist average -- three -- is higher than Sunday's assist prop bet (2.5).
  • Gordon averages 0.9 made three-pointers, 0.4 more than his over/under on Sunday.

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST
18.5 (-105) 9.5 (-125) 3.5 (-133)
  • The 20.4 points Adebayo scores per game are 1.9 more than his prop total on Sunday.
  • Adebayo averages 0.3 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Sunday (which is 9.5).
  • Adebayo has dished out 3.2 assists per game, which is 0.3 less than Sunday's over/under.

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
26.5 (-111) 7.5 (+115) 6.5 (+110) 0.5 (-208)
  • Sunday's points prop bet for Jimmy Butler is 26.5 points. That's 3.6 more than his season average of 22.9.
  • Butler has pulled down 5.9 rebounds per game, 1.6 less than his prop bet in Sunday's game (7.5).
  • Butler has averaged 5.3 assists per game this season, 1.2 less than his prop bet on Sunday (6.5).
  • Butler has averaged 0.6 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (0.5).

