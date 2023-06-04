The New York Liberty (4-1), on Sunday, June 4, 2023 at Barclays Center, will try to continue a four-game winning stretch when hosting the Chicago Sky (3-3). This game is at 2:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, YES, CW-26, and MARQ.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Sky vs. Liberty matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Sky vs. Liberty Game Info

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, YES, CW-26, and MARQ
  • Location: Brooklyn, New York
  • Arena: Barclays Center

Sky vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Liberty Moneyline Sky Moneyline
DraftKings Liberty (-13.5) 160.5 -1400 +850 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Liberty (-13.5) 160.5 -1000 +550 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Sky vs. Liberty Betting Trends

  • The Liberty have not won against the spread this season in chances.
  • The Sky have put together a 4-1-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • New York has not covered the spread when favored by 13.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
  • Games featuring the Liberty have gone over the point total once this season.
  • Sky games have hit the over once this year.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.