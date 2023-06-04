Tommy Edman -- with an on-base percentage of .211 in his past 10 games, 99 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Rich Hill on the hill, on June 4 at 11:35 AM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 11:35 AM ET

11:35 AM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Rich Hill

Rich Hill TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

Edman is batting .253 with 11 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 14 walks.

Edman has reached base via a hit in 28 games this season (of 55 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.

In six games this season, he has homered (10.9%, and 3% of his trips to the plate).

In 12 games this season (21.8%), Edman has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (7.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 20 of 55 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 15 .227 AVG .255 .288 OBP .340 .364 SLG .511 4 XBH 6 2 HR 3 10 RBI 5 13/5 K/BB 6/6 1 SB 2 Home Away 28 GP 27 15 (53.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (48.1%) 7 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (18.5%) 11 (39.3%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (33.3%) 3 (10.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.1%) 6 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (22.2%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings