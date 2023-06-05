Monday's contest features the Texas Rangers (38-20) and the St. Louis Cardinals (25-35) matching up at Globe Life Field (on June 5) at 8:05 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-4 win for the Rangers.

The Rangers will call on Martin Perez (6-1) against the Cardinals and Adam Wainwright (2-1).

Cardinals vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, June 5, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Monday, June 5, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Cardinals vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rangers 6, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

In their last 10 contests, the Cardinals were underdogs just once and were the losers in that contest.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, St. Louis and its foes are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Cardinals have failed to cover the runline in any of their previous 10 games (six of those games had a spread).

The Cardinals have been victorious in nine, or 42.9%, of the 21 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

St. Louis has a mark of 2-5 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

The offense for St. Louis is No. 10 in the majors, scoring 4.7 runs per game (282 total runs).

Cardinals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.24 ERA this year, which ranks 16th in MLB.

Cardinals Schedule