Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers will take on Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals at Globe Life Field on Monday.

The Rangers have been listed as -135 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Cardinals (+110). Texas is the run-line favorite (-1.5). The matchup's total is set at 9.5 runs.

Cardinals vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Date: Monday, June 5, 2023

Monday, June 5, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -135 +110 9.5 -115 -105 -1.5 +145 -175

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, the Cardinals have been named underdog just one time and left with a loss in that contest.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Cardinals and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total two times.

The Cardinals have not covered the spread in any of their last 10 games (six of those games had a spread).

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have been victorious in nine, or 42.9%, of the 21 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

St. Louis has a record of 4-6, a 40% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +110 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

St. Louis' games have gone over the total in 29 of its 59 chances.

The Cardinals have failed to cover in every one of their seven games against the spread this season.

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 12-16 13-19 11-11 14-23 18-26 7-8

