On Monday, Paul Goldschmidt (.615 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Martin Perez. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023

Monday, June 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with an OBP of .396, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .511.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 18th, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is 19th in the league in slugging.

Goldschmidt has picked up a hit in 65.5% of his 58 games this year, with multiple hits in 36.2% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 10.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Goldschmidt has had at least one RBI in 27.6% of his games this season (16 of 58), with two or more RBI eight times (13.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 28 games this year (48.3%), including multiple runs in nine games.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 19 .348 AVG .269 .451 OBP .329 .667 SLG .436 12 XBH 9 5 HR 2 10 RBI 10 17/11 K/BB 14/7 3 SB 1 Home Away 27 GP 31 16 (59.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 22 (71.0%) 9 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (38.7%) 12 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (51.6%) 3 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (9.7%) 7 (25.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (29.0%)

