Tommy Edman -- .147 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the hill, on June 5 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) against the Pirates.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023

Monday, June 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez

Martín Pérez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tommy Edman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Tommy Edman At The Plate

Edman has 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 15 walks while hitting .259.

In 29 of 56 games this season (51.8%) Edman has picked up a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (23.2%).

In 10.7% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

Edman has had at least one RBI in 21.4% of his games this year (12 of 56), with two or more RBI four times (7.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 20 games this year (35.7%), including seven multi-run games (12.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 15 .227 AVG .255 .288 OBP .340 .364 SLG .511 4 XBH 6 2 HR 3 10 RBI 5 13/5 K/BB 6/6 1 SB 2 Home Away 28 GP 28 15 (53.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (50.0%) 7 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (21.4%) 11 (39.3%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (32.1%) 3 (10.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (10.7%) 6 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (21.4%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings