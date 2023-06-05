Tommy Edman -- .147 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the hill, on June 5 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) against the Pirates.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

  • Edman has 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 15 walks while hitting .259.
  • In 29 of 56 games this season (51.8%) Edman has picked up a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (23.2%).
  • In 10.7% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Edman has had at least one RBI in 21.4% of his games this year (12 of 56), with two or more RBI four times (7.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 20 games this year (35.7%), including seven multi-run games (12.5%).

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 15
.227 AVG .255
.288 OBP .340
.364 SLG .511
4 XBH 6
2 HR 3
10 RBI 5
13/5 K/BB 6/6
1 SB 2
Home Away
28 GP 28
15 (53.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (50.0%)
7 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (21.4%)
11 (39.3%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (32.1%)
3 (10.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (10.7%)
6 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (21.4%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The Rangers pitching staff ranks 21st in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rangers' 3.65 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to give up 52 home runs (0.9 per game), the fewest in baseball.
  • Perez (6-1) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 4.43 ERA in 61 2/3 innings pitched, with 44 strikeouts.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday, the left-hander went 4 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 32-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (4.43), 66th in WHIP (1.541), and 62nd in K/9 (6.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
