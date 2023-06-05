Willson Contreras -- with an on-base percentage of .150 in his past 10 games, 146 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the hill, on June 5 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Pirates.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023

Monday, June 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez

Martín Pérez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is hitting .210 with 12 doubles, six home runs and 24 walks.

In 52.7% of his games this season (29 of 55), Contreras has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (23.6%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a long ball in 7.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

Contreras has picked up an RBI in 30.9% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 7.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 32.7% of his games this year (18 of 55), with two or more runs four times (7.3%).

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .313 AVG .197 .378 OBP .296 .522 SLG .230 10 XBH 2 2 HR 0 11 RBI 6 15/7 K/BB 16/8 2 SB 0 Home Away 27 GP 28 18 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (39.3%) 9 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (14.3%) 10 (37.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (28.6%) 2 (7.4%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (7.1%) 10 (37.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (25.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings