The Texas Rangers and Marcus Semien will square off against the St. Louis Cardinals and Nolan Arenado on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series at Globe Life Field.

Cardinals vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals' 81 home runs rank fifth in Major League Baseball.

St. Louis ranks eighth in the majors with a .423 team slugging percentage.

The Cardinals' .251 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.

St. Louis has scored 285 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

The Cardinals have the 11th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.325).

The Cardinals have shown patience at the plate this season with the ninth-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.1) among MLB offenses.

St. Louis has an 8.7 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 16th in the majors.

St. Louis has pitched to a 4.24 ERA this season, which ranks 16th in baseball.

The Cardinals have a combined WHIP of 1.444 as a pitching staff, which is fourth-worst in baseball this season.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Matthew Liberatore will get the start for the Cardinals, his third of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Friday, May 26, when he threw five innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up four earned runs.

In two starts, Liberatore has pitched through or past the fifth inning two times. He has a season average of 3.7 frames per outing.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 5/30/2023 Royals W 2-1 Home Miles Mikolas Zack Greinke 6/2/2023 Pirates L 7-5 Away Jack Flaherty Roansy Contreras 6/3/2023 Pirates L 4-3 Away Jordan Montgomery Luis Ortiz 6/4/2023 Pirates L 2-1 Away Miles Mikolas Rich Hill 6/5/2023 Rangers L 4-3 Away Adam Wainwright Martín Pérez 6/6/2023 Rangers - Away Matthew Liberatore Dane Dunning 6/7/2023 Rangers - Away Jack Flaherty Jon Gray 6/9/2023 Reds - Home Jordan Montgomery Ben Lively 6/10/2023 Reds - Home Miles Mikolas Andrew Abbott 6/11/2023 Reds - Home Adam Wainwright Hunter Greene 6/12/2023 Giants - Home Matthew Liberatore Logan Webb

