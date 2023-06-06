Paul Goldschmidt Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Rangers - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Paul Goldschmidt (.317 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 73 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Rangers.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Paul Goldschmidt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt has an OPS of .895, fueled by an OBP of .390 to go with a slugging percentage of .504. All three of those stats are best among St. Louis hitters this season.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging.
- Goldschmidt has had a hit in 38 of 59 games this season (64.4%), including multiple hits 21 times (35.6%).
- Looking at the 59 games he has played this year, he's homered in six of them (10.2%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Goldschmidt has had at least one RBI in 28.8% of his games this year (17 of 59), with two or more RBI eight times (13.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 28 of 59 games this year, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|19
|.348
|AVG
|.269
|.451
|OBP
|.329
|.667
|SLG
|.436
|12
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|10
|17/11
|K/BB
|14/7
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|32
|16 (59.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|22 (68.8%)
|9 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|12 (37.5%)
|12 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|16 (50.0%)
|3 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (9.4%)
|7 (25.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (31.3%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.62).
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up the fewest home runs in baseball (52 total, 0.9 per game).
- Dunning (4-1 with a 2.06 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his sixth of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.06, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .219 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.