Top Player Prop Bets for Cardinals vs. Rangers on June 7, 2023
Player prop betting options for Marcus Semien, Paul Goldschmidt and others are available in the Texas Rangers-St. Louis Cardinals matchup at Globe Life Field on Wednesday, starting at 8:05 PM ET.
Cardinals vs. Rangers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Goldschmidt has 18 doubles, 10 home runs, 36 walks and 27 RBI (67 total hits). He's also stolen seven bases.
- He's slashing .291/.390/.500 so far this year.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rangers
|Jun. 6
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rangers
|Jun. 5
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Pirates
|Jun. 4
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Pirates
|Jun. 3
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Pirates
|Jun. 2
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
Nolan Arenado Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Arenado Stats
- Nolan Arenado has 61 hits with eight doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 17 walks and 41 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He's slashed .263/.312/.448 on the season.
- Arenado has picked up a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with a double, two home runs, a walk and five RBI.
Arenado Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rangers
|Jun. 6
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Rangers
|Jun. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Pirates
|Jun. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Pirates
|Jun. 3
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Pirates
|Jun. 2
|3-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Jon Gray Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Gray Stats
- The Rangers will send Jon Gray (6-1) to the mound for his 12th start this season.
- He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.
- Gray will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.
- The 31-year-old's 2.51 ERA ranks eighth, 1.021 WHIP ranks 13th, and 7.1 K/9 ranks 57th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.
Gray Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 2
|7.0
|2
|0
|0
|5
|1
|at Orioles
|May. 26
|7.0
|4
|1
|1
|8
|1
|vs. Rockies
|May. 20
|5.0
|5
|1
|1
|6
|2
|at Athletics
|May. 13
|8.0
|3
|0
|0
|5
|2
|at Mariners
|May. 8
|7.0
|4
|1
|1
|8
|0
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Semien Stats
- Semien has 76 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 50 runs with seven stolen bases.
- He's slashing .304/.372/.504 on the season.
- Semien has recorded a base hit in 25 straight games. In his last 10 games he is hitting .341 with seven doubles, a home run, four walks and 10 RBI.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cardinals
|Jun. 6
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jun. 5
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 4
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 3
|4-for-6
|4
|1
|3
|9
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Adolis García Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Garcia Stats
- Adolis Garcia has 10 doubles, 15 home runs, 20 walks and 52 RBI (62 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.
- He has a .273/.331/.515 slash line so far this season.
- Garcia takes a seven-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last 10 games he is hitting .390 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBI.
Garcia Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cardinals
|Jun. 6
|4-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|7
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jun. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 4
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
