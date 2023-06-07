Paul Goldschmidt Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Rangers - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Paul Goldschmidt (.333 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 57 points below season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jon Gray. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Rangers.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Explore More About This Game
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with an OBP of .390, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .500.
- He ranks 23rd in batting average, 14th in on base percentage, and 25th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.
- In 39 of 60 games this season (65.0%) Goldschmidt has picked up a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (35.0%).
- In six games this season, he has hit a long ball (10.0%, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate).
- In 17 games this year (28.3%), Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (13.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 29 of 60 games this season, and more than once 9 times.
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|19
|.348
|AVG
|.269
|.451
|OBP
|.329
|.667
|SLG
|.436
|12
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|10
|17/11
|K/BB
|14/7
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|33
|16 (59.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|23 (69.7%)
|9 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|12 (36.4%)
|12 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|17 (51.5%)
|3 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (9.1%)
|7 (25.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (30.3%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Rangers' 3.63 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up 55 home runs (0.9 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- The Rangers will send Gray (6-1) out for his 12th start of the season. He is 6-1 with a 2.51 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went seven scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- This season, the 31-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (2.51), 13th in WHIP (1.021), and 57th in K/9 (7.1) among pitchers who qualify.
