On Friday, Brendan Donovan (batting .188 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Ben Lively. First pitch is at 8:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Reds Starter: Ben Lively

Ben Lively TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Brendan Donovan At The Plate

Donovan is batting .242 with four doubles, six home runs and 24 walks.

In 30 of 56 games this year (53.6%) Donovan has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (21.4%).

He has gone deep in 10.7% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Donovan has had an RBI in 10 games this year (17.9%), including four multi-RBI outings (7.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 19 of 56 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 15 .298 AVG .229 .359 OBP .288 .509 SLG .229 6 XBH 0 3 HR 0 8 RBI 2 11/4 K/BB 9/4 2 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings