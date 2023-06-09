Friday's contest that pits the St. Louis Cardinals (26-37) versus the Cincinnati Reds (29-34) at Busch Stadium should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Cardinals. First pitch is at 8:15 PM ET on June 9.

The Cardinals will call on Jordan Montgomery (2-7) against the Reds and Ben Lively (3-3).

Cardinals vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSMW

Cardinals vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Cardinals 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Cardinals Performance Insights

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 1-5.

In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

The Cardinals have a record of 1-5-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Cardinals have won 14, or 41.2%, of the 34 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season St. Louis has won five of its 12 games, or 41.7%, when favored by at least -175 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 63.6% chance to win.

St. Louis ranks 11th in the majors with 290 total runs scored this season.

The Cardinals' 4.19 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.

Cardinals Schedule