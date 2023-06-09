The Chicago Sky (5-3), on Friday, June 9, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena, battle the Los Angeles Sparks (3-3). The game tips at 10:00 PM ET on ION.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Sky vs. Sparks matchup.

Sky vs. Sparks Game Info

  • Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ION
  • Location: Los Angeles, California
  • Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Sky vs. Sparks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Sparks Moneyline Sky Moneyline
DraftKings Sparks (-3.5) 159 -150 +130
BetMGM Sparks (-3.5) 159.5 -150 +125
PointsBet Sparks (-3.5) 159.5 -160 +120
Tipico Sparks (-1.5) 162.5 -135 +105

Sky vs. Sparks Betting Trends

  • The Sparks have covered four times in matchups with a spread this season.
  • The Sky have compiled a 5-2-0 ATS record so far this season.
  • Los Angeles has covered the spread once when favored by 3.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
  • Chicago has been an underdog by 3.5 points or more five times this year, and covered the spread in four of those matchups.
  • The Sparks and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of times this season.
  • So far this year, three out of the Sky's games with an over/under have hit the over.

