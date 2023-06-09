The Chicago Sky's (5-3) injury report has four players listed heading into their Friday, June 9 matchup with the Los Angeles Sparks (3-3) at Crypto.com Arena. It starts at 10:00 PM ET.

In its previous game, Chicago were winners at home over Indiana, 108-103. Its top performers were Marina Mabrey (28 PTS, 3 STL, 60 FG%) and Kahleah Copper (24 PTS, 50 FG%).

Chicago Sky Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Isabelle Harrison Out Knee - - - Ruthy Hebard Out Personal - - - Rebekah Gardner Out Foot 7 3.7 2.3 Morgan Bertsch Out Ankle 5.3 3.7 2.3

Los Angeles Sparks Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jasmine Thomas Out Knee - - - Katie Lou Samuelson Out Personal - - -

Sky vs. Sparks Game Info

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Sky Player Leaders

Copper leads the Sky in scoring (18 points per game), and produces 5.4 rebounds and 2 assists. She also delivers 1 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.

Courtney Williams paces the Sky in rebounding (7.4 per game) and assists (5.3), and puts up 9.1 points. She also averages 0.4 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Mabrey is putting up 16.7 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists per game, making 41.1% of her shots from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per game.

Alanna Smith is posting 10.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, making 59.2% of her shots from the floor and 47.8% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per game.

Elizabeth Williams gives the Sky 8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. She also delivers 1.3 steals and 1.5 blocked shots (seventh in WNBA).

Sky vs. Sparks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Sparks -3.5 159.5

