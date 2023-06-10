Saturday's contest features the St. Louis Cardinals (27-37) and the Cincinnati Reds (29-35) clashing at Busch Stadium in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Cardinals according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET on June 10.

The Cardinals will give the nod to Miles Mikolas (4-2, 3.74 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Andrew Abbott (1-0, .00 ERA).

Cardinals vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSMW

Cardinals vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Cardinals 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

The Cardinals have a record of 1-4-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

This season, the Cardinals have been favored 35 times and won 15, or 42.9%, of those games.

St. Louis is 6-9 this season when entering a game favored by -165 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Cardinals, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

St. Louis has scored the 10th-most runs in the majors this season with 297.

The Cardinals have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.19).

Cardinals Schedule