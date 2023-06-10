The San Francisco Giants (32-31) host the Chicago Cubs (27-36) at 7:35 PM ET on Saturday.

The Giants will give the nod to John Brebbia (2-0, 3.65 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Cubs will turn to Kyle Hendricks (0-2, 4.70 ERA).

Giants vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Time: 7:35 PM ET

7:35 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Brebbia - SF (2-0, 3.65 ERA) vs Hendricks - CHC (0-2, 4.70 ERA)

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: John Brebbia

The Giants will send Brebbia (2-0) to the mound for his sixth start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed one inning without allowing a run on two hits in a matchup with the Colorado Rockies.

The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.65 and 12 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .217 in 26 games this season.

None of Brebbia's five starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

In five starts this season, Brebbia has yet to pitch five or more innings. He averages 0.9 frames per appearance.

He is looking for his third appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Hendricks

Hendricks makes the start for the Cubs, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 4.70 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Tuesday, the righty tossed six innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.

The 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.70, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .295 batting average against him.

Hendricks is seeking his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages five innings per start.

