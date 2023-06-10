On Saturday, Paul Goldschmidt (.262 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 116 points below season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Abbott. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-5) against the Reds.

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt has an OPS of .859, fueled by an OBP of .378 to go with a slugging percentage of .481. All three of those stats lead St. Louis hitters this season.

Among qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 33rd, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is 39th in the league in slugging.

In 39 of 62 games this year (62.9%) Goldschmidt has picked up a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (33.9%).

He has gone deep in 9.7% of his games this year, and 3.6% of his plate appearances.

In 27.4% of his games this year, Goldschmidt has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 29 of 62 games this year, and more than once 9 times.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 34 .275 AVG .285 .413 OBP .349 .500 SLG .467 13 XBH 15 5 HR 5 12 RBI 15 30/22 K/BB 29/14 5 SB 2

