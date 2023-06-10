Tommy Edman -- with a slugging percentage of .182 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Cincinnati Reds, with Andrew Abbott on the hill, on June 10 at 2:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

Edman is batting .246 with 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 16 walks.

Edman has gotten a hit in 30 of 60 games this year (50.0%), with at least two hits on 13 occasions (21.7%).

He has homered in 10.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Edman has an RBI in 12 of 60 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 20 of 60 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 30 .281 AVG .214 .327 OBP .287 .438 SLG .398 8 XBH 12 3 HR 3 13 RBI 8 16/6 K/BB 17/10 5 SB 4

