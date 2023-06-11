How to Watch Men's French Open Today : Live Stream and More - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 1:45 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
In the final of the French Open in Paris, France today, Casper Ruud (No. 4 in world) will play Novak Djokovic (No. 3). The action will be streaming live.
French Open Information
- Tournament: The French Open
- Round: Finals
- Date: June 11
- Venue: Stade Roland Garros
- Location: Paris, France
- Court Surface: Clay
Watch the French Open Today - June 11
|Match
|Round
|Match Time
|Novak Djokovic vs. Casper Ruud
|Final
|8:30 AM ET
Today's Best Match Insights: Djokovic vs. Ruud
- Djokovic has won two tournaments this year, with an overall record of 26-4.
- Ruud is 15-10 in 11 tournaments this year, and he's notched one tournament title.
- In his 30 matches this year across all court types, Djokovic has played an average of 26.6 games.
- In his 14 matches on clay so far this year, Djokovic has played an average of 27.9 games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Djokovic has won 85.3% of his games on serve, and 35.7% on return.
- Ruud has averaged 25.6 games per match in his 25 matches played this year across all court types, while winning 53.5% of games.
- Through 16 matches on clay courts this year, Ruud averages 23.3 games per match and 10.1 games per set with a 54.8% game winning percentage.
- Ruud is 262-for-321 in service games (for a winning percentage of 81.6%) and 81-for-320 in return games (25.3%) on all surfaces.
Yesterday's Match Results
|Winner
|Loser
|Score
|Round
