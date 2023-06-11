Nolan Arenado -- batting .361 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Cincinnati Reds, with Hunter Greene on the hill, on June 11 at 2:15 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Reds.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Hunter Greene

Hunter Greene TV Channel: BSMW

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado has nine doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 18 walks while hitting .276.

Among the qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 41st in batting average, 101st in on-base percentage, and 35th in slugging.

Arenado is batting .421 with three homers during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

Arenado has picked up a hit in 43 of 62 games this season, with multiple hits 19 times.

He has gone deep in 21.0% of his games this season, and 4.9% of his plate appearances.

Arenado has driven home a run in 25 games this year (40.3%), including more than one RBI in 19.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

In 40.3% of his games this year (25 of 62), he has scored, and in four of those games (6.5%) he has scored more than once.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 32 .305 AVG .248 .357 OBP .294 .500 SLG .464 11 XBH 12 6 HR 7 21 RBI 23 23/10 K/BB 26/8 1 SB 1

Reds Pitching Rankings