The Las Vegas Aces (7-1) square off against the Chicago Sky (5-4) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, June 11, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN3, Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, and MARQ.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Sky vs. Aces matchup.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Sky vs. Aces Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN3, Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, and MARQ

ESPN3, Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, and MARQ Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Sky vs. Aces Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across different sportsbooks.

Sky vs. Aces Betting Trends

The Aces have covered three times in matchups with a spread this season.

The Sky are 5-3-0 ATS this year.

Las Vegas has covered the spread twice when favored by 13.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

So far this season, four out of the Aces' games have hit the over.

Sky games have hit the over three out of times this year.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.