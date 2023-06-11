The Las Vegas Aces (7-1) square off against the Chicago Sky (5-4) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, June 11, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN3, Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, and MARQ.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Sky vs. Aces matchup.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Sky vs. Aces Game Info

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN3, Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, and MARQ
  • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
  • Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Sky vs. Aces Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Aces Moneyline Sky Moneyline
DraftKings Aces (-13.5) 170.5 -1150 +750 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Aces (-13.5) 170.5 -1100 +650 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Aces (-13.5) 171.5 -1000 +550 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Sky vs. Aces Betting Trends

  • The Aces have covered three times in matchups with a spread this season.
  • The Sky are 5-3-0 ATS this year.
  • Las Vegas has covered the spread twice when favored by 13.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
  • So far this season, four out of the Aces' games have hit the over.
  • Sky games have hit the over three out of times this year.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.