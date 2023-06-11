The Las Vegas Aces (7-1) take the court against the Chicago Sky (5-3) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, June 11, 2023 on ESPN3, Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, and MARQ.

The game has no set line.

Rep your team with officially licensed Sky gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sky vs. Aces Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: ESPN3, Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, and MARQ

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Aces or Sky with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Sky vs. Aces Score Prediction

Prediction: Aces 88 Sky 82

Spread & Total Prediction for Sky vs. Aces

Computer Predicted Spread: Las Vegas (-5.7)

Las Vegas (-5.7) Computer Predicted Total: 169.4

Sky vs. Aces Spread & Total Insights

Chicago's record against the spread is 5-2-0.

Chicago has seen three of its games go over the point total.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sky Performance Insights

The Sky score 81.3 points per game and give up 79.9, ranking them sixth in the WNBA offensively and fifth defensively.

Chicago is the third-best team in the league in rebounds per game (36.4) and is ranked fifth in rebounds allowed (34.9).

The Sky are fifth in the league in turnovers per game (13.0) and fourth in turnovers forced (14.3).

The Sky are fifth in the league in 3-pointers made (7.8 per game) and best in 3-point percentage (38.3%).

Defensively, the Sky are third-best in the league in 3-pointers allowed per game at 7.0. They are fourth in 3-point percentage conceded at 32.9%.

Chicago attempts 71.5% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 28.5% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 74.5% of Chicago's buckets are 2-pointers, and 25.5% are 3-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.