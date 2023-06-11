The St. Louis Cardinals and Willson Contreras (.303 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starting pitcher Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium, Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Reds.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Hunter Greene

Hunter Greene TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Willson Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras has 12 doubles, seven home runs and 24 walks while batting .207.

In 52.5% of his 59 games this season, Contreras has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in five games this year (8.5%), homering in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Contreras has an RBI in 18 of 59 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 20 games this season (33.9%), including four multi-run games (6.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 31 .267 AVG .148 .336 OBP .256 .467 SLG .259 13 XBH 6 4 HR 3 18 RBI 9 25/10 K/BB 32/14 4 SB 1

Reds Pitching Rankings