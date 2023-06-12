On Monday, June 12, LaMonte Wade Jr's San Francisco Giants (33-32) visit Paul Goldschmidt's St. Louis Cardinals (27-39) at Busch Stadium. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:45 PM ET.

The Cardinals are listed as +110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Giants (-130). The over/under is 8 runs for the game (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under).

Cardinals vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb - SF (4-6, 3.42 ERA) vs Matthew Liberatore - STL (1-2, 6.00 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have won 16, or 47.1%, of the 34 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Giants have a 12-13 record (winning 48% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from San Francisco, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.

The Giants have a 5-4 record over the nine games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), San Francisco and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Cardinals have been underdogs in 24 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (41.7%) in those contests.

This season, the Cardinals have been victorious four times in 12 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 1-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Cardinals vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+200) Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+170) Brendan Donovan 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+225) Dylan Carlson 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+220) Nolan Gorman 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+185)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 15th 2nd Win NL Central +375 - 2nd

