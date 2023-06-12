LaMonte Wade Jr and Paul Goldschmidt are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the San Francisco Giants and the St. Louis Cardinals meet at Busch Stadium on Monday (first pitch at 7:45 PM ET).

Cardinals vs. Giants Game Info

When: Monday, June 12, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Monday, June 12, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has 71 hits with 19 doubles, 10 home runs, 37 walks and 28 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He's slashed .287/.383/.486 on the year.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Jun. 11 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds Jun. 10 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Reds Jun. 9 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Jun. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Jun. 6 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Arenado Stats

Nolan Arenado has collected 68 hits with nine doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 45 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a .276/.327/.488 slash line on the season.

Arenado enters this game looking to extend his six-game hit streak. In his last 10 outings he is batting .361 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs, four walks and 10 RBI.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Jun. 11 1-for-3 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Reds Jun. 10 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Reds Jun. 9 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Rangers Jun. 7 2-for-3 0 0 0 3 0 at Rangers Jun. 6 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Logan Webb Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Webb Stats

Logan Webb (4-6) will take to the mound for the Giants and make his 14th start of the season.

He has started 13 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in eight of them.

Webb has 13 starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 13 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 26-year-old's 3.42 ERA ranks 26th, 1.103 WHIP ranks 20th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 31st.

Webb Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rockies Jun. 7 5.1 8 4 4 3 2 vs. Orioles Jun. 2 7.0 4 3 3 6 1 at Brewers May. 27 7.0 4 1 1 11 1 vs. Marlins May. 20 6.0 4 0 0 7 2 at Diamondbacks May. 14 7.0 3 1 1 3 3

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Wade Stats

Wade has nine doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 43 walks and 20 RBI (53 total hits). He has swiped two bases.

He's slashing .273/.413/.454 so far this season.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Jun. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 9 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Jun. 8 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Rockies Jun. 7 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Rockies Jun. 6 3-for-3 3 0 2 4 0

Thairo Estrada Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Estrada Stats

Thairo Estrada has 15 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 11 walks and 24 RBI (65 total hits). He has stolen 14 bases.

He has a .297/.345/.498 slash line so far this season.

Estrada Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Jun. 11 2-for-4 3 2 4 8 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 9 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Rockies Jun. 8 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 1 at Rockies Jun. 7 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

