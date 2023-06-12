Paul DeJong Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Giants - June 12
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Paul DeJong (.200 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Reds.
Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Paul DeJong At The Plate
- DeJong is batting .223 with five doubles, eight home runs and 13 walks.
- DeJong has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 40 games this season, with more than one hit in 25.0% of those games.
- He has gone deep in 20.0% of his games this year, and 5.2% of his chances at the plate.
- In 25.0% of his games this year, DeJong has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 40.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (10.0%).
Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|25
|.176
|AVG
|.250
|.276
|OBP
|.320
|.353
|SLG
|.477
|3
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|5
|7
|RBI
|12
|15/5
|K/BB
|28/8
|1
|SB
|2
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Giants have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.03).
- The Giants rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (69 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Giants will send Webb (4-6) to the mound for his 14th start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 3.42 ERA and 85 strikeouts through 84 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Thursday against the Colorado Rockies, the righty went 5 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 26-year-old's 3.42 ERA ranks 26th, 1.103 WHIP ranks 20th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 31st among qualifying pitchers this season.
