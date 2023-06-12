Tommy Edman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Giants - June 12
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Tommy Edman (.205 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 93 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Busch Stadium, Monday at 7:45 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Reds.
Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Tommy Edman At The Plate
- Edman is hitting .240 with 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 16 walks.
- Edman has recorded a hit in 31 of 62 games this year (50.0%), including 13 multi-hit games (21.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 9.7% of his games this year, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Edman has driven home a run in 13 games this year (21.0%), including more than one RBI in 6.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- In 33.9% of his games this year (21 of 62), he has scored, and in seven of those games (11.3%) he has scored more than once.
Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|30
|.267
|AVG
|.214
|.310
|OBP
|.287
|.410
|SLG
|.398
|8
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|8
|18/6
|K/BB
|17/10
|5
|SB
|4
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Giants have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.03).
- Giants pitchers combine to allow 69 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- Webb makes the start for the Giants, his 14th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 3.42 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 84 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old's 3.42 ERA ranks 26th, 1.103 WHIP ranks 20th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 31st.
