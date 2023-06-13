Player prop bet odds for Paul Goldschmidt, LaMonte Wade Jr and others are listed when the St. Louis Cardinals host the San Francisco Giants at Busch Stadium on Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Cardinals vs. Giants Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Jack Flaherty Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Flaherty Stats

Jack Flaherty (3-4) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his 14th start of the season.

He has four quality starts in 13 chances this season.

Flaherty has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 13 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 4.15 ERA ranks 49th, 1.500 WHIP ranks 65th, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 29th.

Flaherty Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rangers Jun. 7 6.0 3 0 0 8 5 at Pirates Jun. 2 5.1 6 1 1 6 1 at Guardians May. 27 7.0 7 1 1 4 1 vs. Dodgers May. 21 4.2 4 3 3 5 4 vs. Brewers May. 15 7.0 3 0 0 10 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Jack Flaherty's player props with BetMGM.

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has 72 hits with 19 doubles, 11 home runs, 37 walks and 30 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He has a slash line of .286/.380/.492 on the season.

Goldschmidt hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .227 with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Jun. 12 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Reds Jun. 11 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds Jun. 10 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Reds Jun. 9 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Jun. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Arenado Stats

Nolan Arenado has 70 hits with nine doubles, two triples, 13 home runs, 19 walks and 45 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashing .280/.330/.488 on the season.

Arenado has picked up at least one hit in seven games in a row. In his last 10 games he is hitting .378 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs, three walks and nine RBI.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Jun. 12 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds Jun. 11 1-for-3 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Reds Jun. 10 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Reds Jun. 9 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Rangers Jun. 7 2-for-3 0 0 0 3 0

Bet on player props for Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado or other Cardinals players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Wade Stats

Wade has 53 hits with nine doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 43 walks and 20 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashing .273/.413/.454 on the season.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Jun. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 9 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Jun. 8 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Rockies Jun. 7 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Rockies Jun. 6 3-for-3 3 0 2 4 0

Thairo Estrada Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Estrada Stats

Thairo Estrada has 15 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 11 walks and 24 RBI (65 total hits). He has stolen 14 bases.

He's slashing .291/.342/.489 on the year.

Estrada Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Jun. 12 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 11 2-for-4 3 2 4 8 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 9 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Rockies Jun. 8 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 1

Bet on player props for LaMonte Wade Jr, Thairo Estrada or other Giants players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.