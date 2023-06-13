The St. Louis Cardinals and Paul DeJong (.333 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Giants.

Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Paul DeJong At The Plate

DeJong is batting .231 with five doubles, nine home runs and 13 walks.

DeJong has gotten at least one hit in 51.2% of his games this year (21 of 41), with more than one hit 11 times (26.8%).

He has gone deep in 22.0% of his games this year, and 5.7% of his chances at the plate.

DeJong has picked up an RBI in 11 games this year (26.8%), with two or more RBI in five of them (12.2%).

He has scored in 17 games this year (41.5%), including four multi-run games (9.8%).

Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 25 .200 AVG .250 .290 OBP .320 .418 SLG .477 4 XBH 10 4 HR 5 8 RBI 12 15/5 K/BB 28/8 1 SB 2

Giants Pitching Rankings