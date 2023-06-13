Paul Goldschmidt -- with an on-base percentage of .311 in his past 10 games, 69 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the mound, on June 13 at 7:45 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-5 in his last game against the Giants.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt leads St. Louis in OBP (.380), slugging percentage (.492) and OPS (.872) this season.

Among qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 26th, his on-base percentage ranks 16th, and he is 27th in the league in slugging.

Goldschmidt has reached base via a hit in 42 games this year (of 65 played), and had multiple hits in 23 of those games.

Looking at the 65 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in seven of them (10.8%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Goldschmidt has driven home a run in 19 games this year (29.2%), including more than one RBI in 13.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In 47.7% of his games this season (31 of 65), he has scored, and in nine of those games (13.8%) he has scored more than once.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 34 .287 AVG .285 .414 OBP .349 .522 SLG .467 15 XBH 15 6 HR 5 15 RBI 15 34/23 K/BB 29/14 5 SB 2

