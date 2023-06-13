The St. Louis Cardinals, including Tommy Edman (.135 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Giants.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

Edman is batting .237 with 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 17 walks.

Edman has reached base via a hit in 31 games this season (of 63 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.

Looking at the 63 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in six of them (9.5%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

Edman has had at least one RBI in 20.6% of his games this season (13 of 63), with more than one RBI four times (6.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 33.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (11.1%).

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 30 .259 AVG .214 .308 OBP .287 .398 SLG .398 8 XBH 12 3 HR 3 14 RBI 8 18/7 K/BB 17/10 6 SB 4

Giants Pitching Rankings