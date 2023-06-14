Brendan Donovan Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Giants - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Brendan Donovan (.278 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, four walks and an RBI) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Anthony DeSclafani. First pitch is at 1:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Giants.
Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 1:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Brendan Donovan At The Plate
- Donovan is batting .257 with six doubles, six home runs and 26 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 81st, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 132nd in the league in slugging.
- Donovan has reached base via a hit in 34 games this season (of 61 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.
- In 9.8% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Donovan has picked up an RBI in 11 games this season (18.0%), with two or more RBI in four of those games (6.6%).
- He has scored in 22 games this year (36.1%), including multiple runs in six games.
Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|30
|.284
|AVG
|.226
|.363
|OBP
|.345
|.413
|SLG
|.333
|8
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|3
|10
|RBI
|6
|20/10
|K/BB
|13/16
|2
|SB
|2
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.9 K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Giants have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.00).
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (71 total, 1.1 per game).
- DeSclafani (4-6) takes the mound for the Giants in his 14th start of the season. He has a 3.89 ERA in 76 1/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (3.89), 29th in WHIP (1.127), and 62nd in K/9 (6.2).
