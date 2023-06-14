Cardinals vs. Giants Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 14
Wednesday's game between the St. Louis Cardinals (27-41) and San Francisco Giants (35-32) matching up at Busch Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Cardinals, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 1:15 PM ET on June 14.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Jordan Montgomery (3-7) to the mound, while Anthony DeSclafani (4-6) will get the nod for the Giants.
Cardinals vs. Giants Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 1:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cardinals vs. Giants Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Cardinals 5, Giants 4.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Giants
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
|Cardinals vs Giants Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs Giants Player Props
|Cardinals vs Giants Pitching Matchup
Cardinals Performance Insights
- The Cardinals have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have gone 1-4 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Cardinals have won one of their last two games against the spread.
- The Cardinals have entered the game as favorites 37 times this season and won 15, or 40.5%, of those games.
- St. Louis has a record of 11-19, a 36.7% win rate, when favored by -135 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.
- St. Louis has scored the 13th-most runs in the majors this season with 310 (4.6 per game).
- The Cardinals have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.34).
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 9
|Reds
|W 7-4
|Jordan Montgomery vs Ben Lively
|June 10
|Reds
|L 8-4
|Miles Mikolas vs Andrew Abbott
|June 11
|Reds
|L 4-3
|Adam Wainwright vs Hunter Greene
|June 12
|Giants
|L 4-3
|Matthew Liberatore vs Logan Webb
|June 13
|Giants
|L 11-3
|Jack Flaherty vs Alex Cobb
|June 14
|Giants
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Anthony DeSclafani
|June 16
|@ Mets
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Tylor Megill
|June 17
|@ Mets
|-
|Adam Wainwright vs Kodai Senga
|June 18
|@ Mets
|-
|Matthew Liberatore vs Carlos Carrasco
|June 19
|@ Nationals
|-
|Jack Flaherty vs Patrick Corbin
|June 20
|@ Nationals
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs MacKenzie Gore
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.