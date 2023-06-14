Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals square off against the San Francisco Giants and starter Anthony DeSclafani on Wednesday at 1:15 PM ET at Busch Stadium.

Cardinals vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 1:15 PM ET

1:15 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank sixth-best in baseball with 92 total home runs.

St. Louis is ninth in baseball, slugging .423.

The Cardinals rank 15th in MLB with a .250 batting average.

St. Louis ranks 13th in runs scored with 310 (4.6 per game).

The Cardinals rank 14th in MLB with a .324 on-base percentage.

Cardinals hitters strike out 8.1 times per game, the 10th-lowest average in the majors.

The pitching staff for St. Louis has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 20th in the majors.

St. Louis' 4.34 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Cardinals combine for the fourth-worst WHIP in the majors (1.465).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Jordan Montgomery (3-7 with a 3.88 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his 14th of the season.

His last time out came on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the lefty threw six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.

Montgomery is looking to secure his seventh quality start of the year.

Montgomery is looking for his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.5 frames per appearance on the hill.

In three of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 6/9/2023 Reds W 7-4 Home Jordan Montgomery Ben Lively 6/10/2023 Reds L 8-4 Home Miles Mikolas Andrew Abbott 6/11/2023 Reds L 4-3 Home Adam Wainwright Hunter Greene 6/12/2023 Giants L 4-3 Home Matthew Liberatore Logan Webb 6/13/2023 Giants L 11-3 Home Jack Flaherty Alex Cobb 6/14/2023 Giants - Home Jordan Montgomery Anthony DeSclafani 6/16/2023 Mets - Away Miles Mikolas Tylor Megill 6/17/2023 Mets - Away Adam Wainwright Kodai Senga 6/18/2023 Mets - Away Matthew Liberatore Carlos Carrasco 6/19/2023 Nationals - Away Jack Flaherty Patrick Corbin 6/20/2023 Nationals - Away Jordan Montgomery MacKenzie Gore

