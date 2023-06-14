The St. Louis Cardinals, including Paul DeJong (.231 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 70 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Anthony DeSclafani and the San Francisco Giants at Busch Stadium, Wednesday at 1:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 1:15 PM ET

1:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani

Anthony DeSclafani TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Paul DeJong At The Plate

DeJong is batting .224 with five doubles, nine home runs and 13 walks.

DeJong has gotten a hit in 21 of 42 games this year (50.0%), with more than one hit on 11 occasions (26.2%).

In nine games this year, he has hit a home run (21.4%, and 5.5% of his trips to the dish).

In 26.2% of his games this season, DeJong has notched at least one RBI. In five of those games (11.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 17 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 25 .186 AVG .250 .273 OBP .320 .390 SLG .477 4 XBH 10 4 HR 5 8 RBI 12 18/5 K/BB 28/8 1 SB 2

Giants Pitching Rankings