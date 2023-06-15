The Chicago Sky (5-5) match up with the Indiana Fever (3-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, June 15, 2023. The matchup airs on The U.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Sky vs. Fever matchup in this article.

Sky vs. Fever Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: The U

The U Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: Wintrust Arena

Sky vs. Fever Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Sky vs. Fever Betting Trends

The Sky are 6-3-0 ATS this season.

The Fever have put together a 6-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Chicago has covered the spread once when favored by 3.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Indiana has covered the spread five times this year (5-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

A total of four out of the Sky's games this season have gone over the point total.

So far this year, four out of the Fever's games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

