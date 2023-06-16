Brendan Donovan Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Mets - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Brendan Donovan -- hitting .297 with two doubles, four walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the New York Mets, with Tylor Megill on the hill, on June 16 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Giants.
Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Brendan Donovan At The Plate
- Donovan is hitting .256 with six doubles, six home runs and 26 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 85th in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage, and 134th in slugging.
- Donovan is batting .300 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Donovan has reached base via a hit in 35 games this year (of 62 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.
- In six games this year, he has homered (9.7%, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish).
- Donovan has picked up an RBI in 17.7% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 6.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
- In 35.5% of his games this year (22 of 62), he has scored, and in six of those games (9.7%) he has scored more than once.
Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|30
|.281
|AVG
|.226
|.357
|OBP
|.345
|.404
|SLG
|.333
|8
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|3
|10
|RBI
|6
|21/10
|K/BB
|13/16
|2
|SB
|2
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.70).
- Mets pitchers combine to allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (93 total, 1.4 per game).
- Megill makes the start for the Mets, his 14th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 5.14 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the righty went 3 2/3 innings, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up a 5.14 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .287 to opposing batters.
