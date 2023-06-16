Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals will see Tylor Megill on the mound for the New York Mets on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

The Cardinals are the favorite in this one, at -115, while the underdog Mets have -105 odds to win. The over/under is 9 runs for the matchup (with +100 odds on the over and -120 odds to go under).

Cardinals vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -115 -105 9 +100 -120 - - -

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

The Cardinals have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Cardinals and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Cardinals have one win against the spread in their last two chances.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have won 15 of the 38 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (39.5%).

St. Louis has gone 15-23 (winning only 39.5% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Cardinals a 53.5% chance to win.

St. Louis has played in 68 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 34 times (34-33-1).

The Cardinals have a 1-7-0 record against the spread this season (covering just 12.5% of the time).

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 13-21 14-21 11-14 16-27 20-31 7-10

