The field is shrinking at the Bett1open, with Ekaterina Alexandrova in a quarterfinal versus Veronika Kudermetova. Alexandrova is the current favorite (+400 odds) to be crowned champion at LTTC Rot-Weiss.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 Bett1open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Alexandrova at the 2023 Bett1open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: June 16-25

June 16-25 Venue: LTTC Rot-Weiss

LTTC Rot-Weiss Location: Berlin, Germany

Berlin, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Alexandrova's Next Match

On Friday, June 23 at 5:00 AM ET, Alexandrova will face Kudermetova in the quarterfinals, after defeating Cori Gauff 6-4, 6-0 in the previous round.

Alexandrova is currently listed at -125 to win her next contest versus Kudermetova. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Want to bet on Alexandrova? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Alexandrova Stats

Alexandrova is coming off a 6-4, 6-0 victory over No. 7-ranked Gauff in the Round of 16 on Thursday.

Alexandrova has won two of her 18 tournaments over the past year, with an overall record of 29-16.

Alexandrova has won her only tournament on grass over the past year, with a record of 5-0 on that surface.

Alexandrova, over the past 12 months, has played 45 matches across all court surfaces, and 22.4 games per match.

On grass, Alexandrova has played five matches over the past year, and she has totaled 23.0 games per match while winning 58.3% of games.

Over the past year, Alexandrova has been victorious in 37.2% of her return games and 72.6% of her service games.

Over the past year, in terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Alexandrova has won 87.5% of her games on serve and 30.5% on return.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.