Rybakina's monyeline odds to win it all at LTTC Rot-Weiss are +350, the No. 1 odds in the field.

Rybakina at the 2023 Bett1open

  • Next Round: Round of 32
  • Tournament Dates: June 16-25
  • Venue: LTTC Rot-Weiss
  • Location: Berlin, Germany
  • Court Surface: Grass

Rybakina's Next Match

In the round of 32 of the Bett1open, on Tuesday, June 20 (at 5:00 AM ET), Rybakina will play Polina Kudermetova.

Elena Rybakina Grand Slam Odds

  • Wimbeldon odds to win: +350
  • US Open odds to win: +800
  • Bett1open odds to win: +350

Rybakina Stats

  • Rybakina is coming off a loss in the at the French Open, falling to Sara Sorribes Tormo, - (retired).
  • Rybakina is 44-16 over the past year, with three tournament victories.
  • Rybakina is 7-1 on grass over the past year, with one tournament title.
  • Rybakina has played 21.4 games per match in her 60 matches over the past year across all court surfaces.
  • Rybakina, over the past year, has played eight matches on grass, and 24.0 games per match.
  • Rybakina, over the past year, has won 79.0% of her service games and 33.0% of her return games.
  • Over the past year, in terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Rybakina has won 84.4% of her games on serve and 31.3% on return.

